Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Fishing for Families in Need

www.f4fn.com
www.f4fn.com
/

Duke University freshman Lucas Metropulos likes to help his community. He's volunteered in soup kitchens, grown food in community gardens and now he's leading his own volunteer organization. Metropulos started Fishing for Families in Need to teach people how to fish, and he teamed up with fishermen to donate fresh fish to soup kitchens. The program started in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, but the program has spread to Louisiana, Massachusetts and now North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks to Lucas Metropulos about Fishing for Families in Need.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio