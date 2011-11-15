Duke University freshman Lucas Metropulos likes to help his community. He's volunteered in soup kitchens, grown food in community gardens and now he's leading his own volunteer organization. Metropulos started Fishing for Families in Need to teach people how to fish, and he teamed up with fishermen to donate fresh fish to soup kitchens. The program started in his hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, but the program has spread to Louisiana, Massachusetts and now North Carolina. Host Frank Stasio talks to Lucas Metropulos about Fishing for Families in Need.