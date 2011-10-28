Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Southern Culture on the Skids

For more than 20 years, Southern Culture on the Skids has wowed crowds all over the South. They’ve performed in North Carolina’s prisons, made a habit of throwing food into the audience, and now they’ve been turned into zombies. Their 1998 album, “Zombified,” has recently been re-released. It’s a tribute to horror movies from the 1960’s and 70’s, and is out again in time for Halloween. Southern Culture on the Skids joins host Frank Stasio to play live and talk about finding the fun in what frightens us.

