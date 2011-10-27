Visualizing James Joyce

Greensboro artist Fritz Janschka has been obsessed with James Joyce ever since he read "Ulysses" shortly after moving to America in 1949. Since then, Janschka has devoted many of his art pieces to Joyce’s literature. It’s a happy marriage of mediums. Joyce is known for his surreal, stream-of-consciousness, and Janschka is one of the founding members of a school of art called Fantastic Realism that has elements of religious and esoteric symbolism as well as psychoanalysis. He has an exhibition of his Joyce-related works showing at the Weatherspoon Art Museum at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro through November 20. Host Frank Stasio talks to Fritz Janschka about Fantastic Realism and his obsession with James Joyce.