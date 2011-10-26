Pittsboro writer Ashley Memory never thought she had the endurance to complete a novel, but her dad’s encouragement changed all that. Seeing all the other novels out in the market, he told Memory that she could do it too. Her debut novel, "Naked and Hungry" (Ingalls Publishing Group/2011) features a protagonist who is a lot like her father. It’s the story of a man down on his luck who takes on big business when it tries to pollute the small town he loves. Host Frank Stasio talks to Memory about her debut novel, "Naked and Hungry."