Pulphead

John Jeremiah Sullivan is a journalist, but not the kind who gathers the facts. His long form magazine pieces start with his personal obsessions and branch out from there. He has covered Michael Jackson, Axl Rose, post-Katrina New Orleans and his own house in Wilmington, North Carolina, which served a location for the popular teen TV melodrama "One Tree Hill." Sullivan’s work has been collected in a new book called "Pulphead" (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux/2011) and he joins host Frank Stasio today to talk music, television and other high parts of middle brow culture.

