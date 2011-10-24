Meet Deborah and Ken Ferruccio

Ken and Deborah Ferruccio are the accidental instigators of the Environmental Justice Movement. It all started in 1978, when the North Carolina government decided to build a landfill for toxic PCBs in Warren County. The Ferruccios were recent transplants to the area and were outraged at the proposal. They vowed to fight it. Along the way, they organized the community and tied environmental issues to race discrimination. Host Frank Stasio talks to Ken and Deborah Ferruccio about the Warren County Landfill and helping launch the Environmental Justice Movement.