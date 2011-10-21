Alan Thompson grew up Chapel Hill, but not the one you know today. Alan was coming of age in the 1960s when the little college town was forced to confront its racism and dismantle segregation. He wanted to write a memoir about his time growing up in Chapel Hill, but that eventually morphed into his debut novel, “A Hollow Cup” (WingSpan Press/2011). It imagines a murder that takes place in a town that looks much like Chapel Hill, in the ‘60s. Host Frank Stasio talks to Alan Thompson about his novel and the history of Chapel Hill.