Lucy Daniels has spent years exploring the connection between mental trauma and artistic creativity. She is a writer, a psychologist and the founder of two non-profit groups. The Lucy Daniels Foundation fosters emotional and creative freedom through psychoanalytic treatment. The Lucy Daniels Center for Early Childhood promotes the emotional development of young children. In a new documentary, "Breakthrough," Daniels and seven other artists recount their stories of finding freedom and artistic power through psychoanalysis. Host Frank Stasio talks with Daniels about the film and her story.