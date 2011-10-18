Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Breakthrough

Lucy Daniels
www.drlucydaniels.com
/

Lucy Daniels has spent years exploring the connection between mental trauma and artistic creativity. She is a writer, a psychologist and the founder of two non-profit groups. The Lucy Daniels Foundation fosters emotional and creative freedom through psychoanalytic treatment. The Lucy Daniels Center for Early Childhood promotes the emotional development of young children. In a new documentary, "Breakthrough," Daniels and seven other artists recount their stories of finding freedom and artistic power through psychoanalysis. Host Frank Stasio talks with Daniels about the film and her story.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
See stories by Amber Nimocks
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio