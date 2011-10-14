Durham artist Franco calls himself a visual activist. It's a title best represented in works such as “Box Reality.” That piece appears to show a brightly rendered Crayola box, but on closer inspection, viewers see five upraised fists sticking out instead of crayons. They’re a rainbow of skin colors, and the words on the front of the box read: “5 Colors: Same But Different.” Franco's work is on display at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham until October 30. Host Frank Stasio talks to him about his work and visual activism.