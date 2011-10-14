Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Stories of AIDS

Stories of AIDS
Musicians Peter Mawanga and Andrew Finn Magill know that when people hear statistics about HIV, they usually tune out. So, the duo decided to use their artistic abilities to convey the tragedy caused by AIDS in Africa and make people pay attention. They collected the personal narratives of HIV patients and their family members and turned them into songs for a CD project called “Mau A Malawi: Stories of AIDS.” Each track is sung in English and in Chichewa, the language of Mawanga’s homeland, Malawi. Magill, a Chapel Hill resident, and Mawanga join host Frank Stasio to play live and talk about how they came to collaborate on this project.

The State of Things
