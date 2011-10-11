Before he died last year, Tom Weber spent close to two decades collecting stories about the people who lived in what was once Umstead State Park. A new book called "Stories in Stone" (The Umstead Coalition/2011) collects these oral histories, pictures and maps to paint a picture of what life was like for those who lived along the banks of Crabtree Creek long before the coming of Interstate 40 or Raleigh Durham International Airport. Host Frank Stasio talks with Jean Spooner, chair of The Umstead Coaltion; Erik Nygard, a district superintendent for the N.C. State Parks system; and Joe Grissam, a former resident of what is today Umstead State Park.