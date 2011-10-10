Meet Joe & Terry Graedon

Joe and Terry Graedon, hosts of the nationally-syndicated radio show “The People’s Pharmacy,” have worked to make holistic health information available to the public since the late 1970s, but this long-standing alliance came about somewhat by accident. In a pinch to meet deadlines, Joe asked Terry for some help with his book and his newspaper column. This initial collaboration over thirty years ago grew into a full-fledged partnership, and between the two of them, Joe and Terry have now written 19 books. Their latest, “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them” (Crown Archetype/2011), is a guide that empowers patients to take control of their own medical destiny. The Graedons join host Frank Stasio in the studio to talk about their work together in the field of alternative medicine.