Starting tomorrow, visitors to the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science in Durham are going to get an education on race. A traveling exhibit called, "RACE: Are We So Different," seeks to highlight a simple truth: Race is really only skin deep. The exhibit is broken down into three sections that examine the history of race, the everyday experience of it and the science behind it. Host Frank Stasio talks to Yolanda Moses, professor of Anthropology at the University of California Riverside and Chair of the National Advisory Board on the RACE Project; Alan Goodman, a professor of Biological Anthropology at Hampshire College in Massachusetts and the co-director of the RACE project; and Taneka Bennett, the director of Marketing and Public Relations at the North Carolina Museum of Life and Science in Durham.