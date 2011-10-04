In 1970, Ariel Dorfman went to work for Chilean President Salvador Allende. Allende's government was to usher in a new era of equality in Chile. But in 1973, the government was overthrown, Allende died and Dorfman went into exile. Dorfman's new memoir “Feeding on Dreams: Confessions of an Unrepentant Exile” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt/2011), follows him from the time he left Chile and chronicles his attempts to return to his homeland. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Dorfman about the book.