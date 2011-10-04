ACC Conference Bloat

The Atlantic Coast Conference recently announced a plan to add Syracuse University and the University of Pittsburgh to its ever-growing roster of schools. Proponents say growth is inevitable, as conferences around the country expand to maximize television contract money. Detractors say more schools means less emphasis on tradition, and that student athletes get lost in the shuffle.

WUNC reporter Dave DeWitt talks with host Frank Stasio about what expansion means to the ACC, and whether Madison Square Garden might take the ACC tournament from the South, per the suggestion of Syracuse Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim.