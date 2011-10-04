Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

ACC Conference Bloat

/

The Atlantic Coast Conference recently announced a plan to add Syracuse University and the University of Pittsburgh to its ever-growing roster of schools. Proponents say growth is inevitable, as conferences around the country expand to maximize television contract money. Detractors say more schools means less emphasis on tradition, and that student athletes get lost in the shuffle.

WUNC reporter Dave DeWitt talks with host Frank Stasio about what expansion means to the ACC, and whether Madison Square Garden might take the ACC tournament from the South, per the suggestion of Syracuse Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
