9/11 Ten Years Later

This Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and Americans will be inundated with commemorations. Amidst that flood of images and stories, how can people find an intimate and meaningful way to reconnect with the events of a decade ago? At the same time, is there a collective way to memorialize a tragedy that changed the country, but changed each of us in different ways? What roles are played by artists, scholars, and theologians? Host Frank Stasio talks with Tom Rankin, director of Duke University's Center for Documentary Studies; Tim Tyson, author of "Blood Done Sign My Name" and a visiting professor at Duke University; Abdullah Antepli, Duke University's Muslim chaplain; Samia Serageldin, author of "The Cairo House" and "The Naqib's Daughter"; and composer J. Mark Scearce, whose 9/11-inspired work will be heard this weekend in performance by the North Carolina Symphony.