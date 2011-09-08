Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

9/11 Ten Years Later

This Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, and Americans will be inundated with commemorations. Amidst that flood of images and stories, how can people find an intimate and meaningful way to reconnect with the events of a decade ago? At the same time, is there a collective way to memorialize a tragedy that changed the country, but changed each of us in different ways? What roles are played by artists, scholars, and theologians? Host Frank Stasio talks with Tom Rankin, director of Duke University's Center for Documentary Studies; Tim Tyson, author of "Blood Done Sign My Name" and a visiting professor at Duke University; Abdullah Antepli, Duke University's Muslim chaplain; Samia Serageldin, author of "The Cairo House" and "The Naqib's Daughter"; and composer J. Mark Scearce, whose 9/11-inspired work will be heard this weekend in performance by the North Carolina Symphony.

The State of Things9/11
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Isaac-Davy Aronson
Isaac-Davy Aronson is WUNC's morning news producer and can frequently be heard on air as a host and reporter. He came to North Carolina in 2011, after several years as a host at New York Public Radio in New York City. He's been a producer, newscaster and host at Air America Radio, New York Times Radio, and Newsweek on Air.
