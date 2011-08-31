The Changing Place of Poverty

Winston-Salem, NC has the worst rate of family hunger of any metropolitan area in the nation, according to a new study by the Food Research and Action Center. Winston-Salem is only a particularly acute example of what's happening across North Carolina and the nation: increased hunger and poverty, and the suburbanization of poverty as it surges out of inner cities and pulls in the formerly middle class. Host Frank Stasio looks at the trends with Ellen Vollinger, Legal Director of the Food Research and Action Center; Tammy Caudhill, Marketing Manager of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina; Elizabeth Kneebone, senior research associate at the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution; Teresa Hicks, housing specialist at the Interactive Resource Center in Greensboro; and Bob Korstad, Kevin D. Gorter Professor of Public Policy and History at Duke University and co-author of "To Right These Wrongs: The North Carolina Fund and the Battle to End Poverty and Inequality in 1960s America."