The State of Things

Law Enforcement & Mental Health

An intensive law enforcement training program in Durham teaches police officers how to recognize signs of mental illness when responding to emergency calls. The Crisis Intervention Team program works through a partnership between the Durham Police Department and The Durham Center, a county agency that manages a network of private providers who supply mental disability and substance abuse treatment for low income citizens. Host Frank Stasio talks to Sgt. Lori Ray of the Durham Police Department and Anita Daniels, Director of Outpatient Services for Durham Center Access, about the push to train cops to better deal with people who have behavioral health issues.

The State of ThingsMental Health
