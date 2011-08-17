Camille and Caleb Fang love to put people in uncomfortable situations. They're performance artists who think nothing of making a scene by stealing candy at a mall or heckling a pair of young street performers. But the Fang’s greatest works are their damaged children who they traumatize in the name of art. For example, they dress their son as a girl and enter him in a beauty pageant. In The Family Fang" (Ecco/2011), first time novelist Kevin Wilson explores the dependent and often twisted relationship between parents and children.