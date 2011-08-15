Meet Kelley Katzenmeyer

Filmmaker Kelley Katzenmeyer, a recent graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, deferred her admission to Columbia University to study abroad in Seoul, South Korea last year. She took her camera and immediately went to work documenting the rigorous Korean education system. Katzenmeyer planned to make a film about the pressures placed on Korean students to succeed, but she discovered that the pressure of attaining cosmetic beauty rivals academics. The forthcoming film is Katzenmeyer’s first documentary project.