The State of Things

Sports Scandal and Citizen Journalism

While North Carolina State University fans uncovered plagiarism on the part of a football player from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, it was the News & Observer that double checked the story and gave it mainstream media play. UNC journalism professor Adam Hochberg says that this combination of citizen and professional journalists has its pros and cons. Hochberg and WUNC reporter Dave DeWitt join guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson to consider whether we are better for it when citizens become journalists and journalists carry on the work of those citizens.

The State of ThingsCollege Football
