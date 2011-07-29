Lizzy Ross Band

Singing used to mean trouble for Lizzy Ross. Her elementary school teachers couldn’t make her stop singing, even in class, so they’d fuss at her or call her parents. In college, singing and songwriting became Ross’ creative outlet. Her solo debut CD, “Traces,” was released last year and her voice drew comparisons to Janis Joplin and Grace Potter. She’s now working with her band on a follow-up project and touring North Carolina to promote her jazzy blend of folk and rock music. Ross joins guest host Isaac-Davy Aronson to talk about her time in the studio and on the road and to perform live.