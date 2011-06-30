Meet Ping Fu

Growing up in China, Ping Fu watched soldiers murder two of her teachers, lost her parents to re-education camps and suffered rape for trying to rescue her sister from drowning. She survived her childhood only to be imprisoned during college for her research into China's history of infanticide. She was deported and made her way to the United States where she became the creator and CEO of Geomagic, a 3-D software company based in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. Fu's technology is used by NASA, NASCAR and many others. She joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her childhood in China and her success in the United States.

This program originally aired on February 21, 2011. For a link to the audio, click here.