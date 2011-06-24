When Kim Anderson’s house caught on fire last year, he had no idea how his life was about to change. He suffered third degree burns over at least 50 percent of his body. The Jaycee Burn Center at the North Carolina Memorial Hospital saved Anderson’s life.

Now, he and his wife, Stephanie, have decided they wanted to give something back to that organization. They are putting on a benefit for the center at the Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro on Saturday called "Healin' With a Feelin': A Night of Burnin' Love." Host Frank Stasio talks to the Andersons about the benefit and gets an in-studio performance from the Willie Painter Band, which one of the featured acts at tonight’s fundraiser concert