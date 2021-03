During the Civil War, the South lost the Battle of New Bern and the area became occupied by thousands of Union forces. New Bern is home to many historic sites, including the storied Tryon Palace. As part of our North Carolina Voices series on the Civil War, Host Frank Stasio talks to Kay Williams, director of Tryon Palace, about the new battle facing New Bern's tourism gem - the state budget calls for massive cuts to Tryon Palace starting in fewer than 20 days.