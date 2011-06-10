When artist Jane Lillian Vance went to Nepal and met Tsampa Ngawang, she entered an ancient world. Ngawang is a kind of doctor and mind healer called Amchi and is the repository of Tibetan medical knowledge passed down through the ages. Vance decided to make Ngawang a lineage painting: a work of art meant to honor the achievements of a prominent person in Tibetan culture.

The documentary, “A Gift for the Village,” chronicles Vance’s work and her trip to Nepal to present her painting to Ngawang and his community. The film will be screened June 14th in Smithfield, North Carolina at the Frank Creech Art Gallery.