Summer Hunger

Summer: For many it's a season that brings to mind images of carefree days full of fun and freedom. But for more than one-and-a-half million school children in North Carolina who receive free or reduced lunch and breakfast at school, summer can mean something very different - a lack of adequate nourishment. Host Frank Stasio talks about efforts to keep low-income children fed while school is out with Caprice Brown, the Outreach Evaluations and Programs Managers for the Durham branch of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina; and Beth Johnson a social worker for the Wake County Public School System.