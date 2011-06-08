The Role Of Women Activists

Nonviolent political action had a long and successful history in the 20th Century. When people look back on the great activist leaders, names like Martin Luther King Jr. or Gandhi may come to mind, but the women who were essential to the civil rights, peace and other movements are often overlooked.

Host Frank Stasio talks about the importance of women in the great activist movements of the past and present with Kathy Kelly, activist, author and three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee recently back from Afghanistan; Blair Kelley, associate professor of history at North Carolina State University and author of “Right to Ride: Streetcar Boycotts and African-American Citizenship in the Era of Plessy v. Ferguson” (University of North Carolina Press/2010); and Frances Hasso, associate professor in the Women’s Studies program and the International Comparative Studies program at Duke University.