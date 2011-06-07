Nick Prueher was bored working at McDonald's the day he discovered one of his life-long passions. He found a hilarious training video for McDonald's janitors, watched it and was hooked. He would spend years collecting all the weird videos he could find, until in 2004, he and his friend Joe Pickett decided to have a festival. The Found Footage Festival has been going strong ever since. It's coming to the Rialto Theatre in Raleigh June 8 at 8 p.m.