Exposure: A Novel By Therese Fowler

Therese Fowler’s new novel “Exposure” (Ballantine Books/2011) is a Romeo-and-Juliet story with a modern twist. Eighteen-year-old Anthony is involved in a secret relationship with 17-year-old Amelia. When Amelia’s father finds naked photos of Anthony on his daughter’s computer, the boy faces potentially devastating legal consequences. The plot is one that mirrors real life. Fowler's son was arrested for sending nude photos to his girlfriend when he was 19.