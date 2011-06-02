The Sacrificial Poets are a local slam poetry team known for powerful spoken word performances that address important social issues like race and politics. The team believes that art creates change by making statements and asking questions. Later this month, The Sacrificial Poets will travel to Tunisia and Egypt to gather stories from people who witnessed North Africa’s political revolutions firsthand and bring those oral histories home to North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two members of the Sacrificial Poets – Will McInerney and Kane Smego – about their upcoming project called “Portraits of Revolutions.”