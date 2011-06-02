Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Portraits of Revolutions

Kane Smego and Will McInerney
www.sacrificialpoets.com
/

The Sacrificial Poets are a local slam poetry team known for powerful spoken word performances that address important social issues like race and politics. The team believes that art creates change by making statements and asking questions. Later this month, The Sacrificial Poets will travel to Tunisia and Egypt to gather stories from people who witnessed North Africa’s political revolutions firsthand and bring those oral histories home to North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two members of the Sacrificial Poets – Will McInerney and Kane Smego – about their upcoming project called “Portraits of Revolutions.”

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio