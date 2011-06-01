Jon Gosier and Jonathan Kuniholm don’t seem to have much in common at first glance. One built a company that helps East Africa's budding software entrepreneurs, and the other created an open-source prosthetics nonprofit. But both are speaking at Chapel Hill's TEDx event tomorrow at the Varsity Theater. Gosier and Kuniholm are part of a panel called "Global Health: What's Technology Got to Do with It?" They join host Frank Stasio to talk about their innovative work and TEDx.