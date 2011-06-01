We think of our bodies as being our own private property, but in reality, that privacy is often violated. According to Duke University professor Karla Holloway, it is often women and African-Americans who suffer from that violation. In her new book, “Private Bodies, Public Texts: Race, Gender, and a Cultural Bioethics" (Duke University Press/2011), she uses case studies to explore the ways in which the law and medicine have overlooked rights of personal privacy.