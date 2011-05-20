Bringing The World Home To You

On the Brink of Civil War

North Carolina was among the last Southern states to secede from the Union and the complex factors that led to the state's slow conversion to the Confederacy are more nuanced than history often remembers. On the 150th anniversary of North Carolina's secession, host Frank Stasio talks about the political climate in North Carolina on this day in 1861 with Judkin Browning, assistant professor of Civil War and military history at Appalachian State University; and Harry Watson, a professor and the Director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The State of ThingsCivil War
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
See stories by Amber Nimocks
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio