On the Brink of Civil War

North Carolina was among the last Southern states to secede from the Union and the complex factors that led to the state's slow conversion to the Confederacy are more nuanced than history often remembers. On the 150th anniversary of North Carolina's secession, host Frank Stasio talks about the political climate in North Carolina on this day in 1861 with Judkin Browning, assistant professor of Civil War and military history at Appalachian State University; and Harry Watson, a professor and the Director of the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.