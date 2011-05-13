Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Far East Conference

image_47.jpg
Mark Leong, www.gq.com
/

Chapel Hill-bred writer Wells Tower recently traveled to China on assignment for GQ Magazine. There, he caught up with former NBA player Stephon Marbury, who is remembered for his commendable performance on the court and his conversational behavior off the court during his time in the league. After publicly battling with coaches and being benched for most of the 2009 season, Marbury decided to leave the NBA – the same year a series of strange videos starring the player started popping up online. Marbury, also the owner of a sports fashion line called Starbury with offices in North Carolina, now plays in the Chinese Basketball Association with a team named the Foshan Dralions. Marbury’s career move to China is shaping up to be a unique kind of professional makeover.

The State of Things
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
See stories by Lindsay Foster Thomas