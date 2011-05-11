State Budget Cuts Are Coming
This year’s session of the North Carolina General Assembly has already been pretty heated. Lawmakers have to hammer out a budget agreement this summer, so things could get even more tense before the session ends. Revenue is down and budget cuts are inevitable, but how much to cut and where remains to be seen. Yesterday, the State Senate began its work drawing up a new budget. Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue and the State House of Representatives have hammered out plans as well.