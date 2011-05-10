College Entrepreneurs

Helping students become entrepreneurs has become part of the educational mission for many colleges and universities. North Carolina State University does this through its Entrepreneurship Initiative and the Garage. In the Garage, students can design prototypes, meet with investors or brainstorm with their peers. Host Frank Stasio talks about college entrepreneurship with N.C. State graduate students Angela Hollen, creator of the children's clothing company Spitter Spatter; Andrew Misenheimer, creator of SPARKmoto, a company that designs electric superchargers for motorcycles; Tom Miller, executive director of N.C. State's Entrepreneurship Initiative; David Townsend, assistant professor of entrepreneurship in the Department of Management, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at N.C. State; and Micah Gilmer, clinical assistant professor of social innovation at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.