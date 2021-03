Earlier this week, Pope John Paul II was beatified in Rome, with 1.5 million people in attendance. Beatification is the penultimate step toward achieving sainthood in the Catholic Church. The process of canonization is something author Justin Catanoso came to understand while writing his book, “My Cousin, the Saint” (Harper Collins/2008).

His relative, an Italian parish priest named Gaetano Catanoso, was beatified 14 years ago and named a saint in 2005.