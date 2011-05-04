Bringing The World Home To You

Wither Local News?

For the first time in more than 90 years of awarding the top honors in journalism, the Pulitzer Prize jury decided not to hand out an award for breaking news this year. Experts say the jury's decision reflects a disconnect between traditional and new media. It's also a harbinger of a local news crisis.

As newsroom staffs shrink, who is keeping communities up-to-date on events that happen close to home? What are the consequences of disappearing local coverage? Host Frank Stasio talks with Andy Bechtel, assistant professor of journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Fiona Morgan, a graduate student in public policy at Duke University and a research fellow at the New America Foundation; and Kevin Davis, editor of the Durham-based blog Bull City Rising.

