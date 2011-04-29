MerleFest 2011

Each year MerleFest brings some of the best names in traditional music to North Carolina. It began in 1988 as a way to honor the memory of Doc Watson’s son, Eddy Merle Watson, and it raises money for Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro near where the Watson family lives.

Host Frank Stasio will talk with musician John Cowan, a MerleFest veteran performer, about this year’s festival where he’ll play with The Doobie Brothers and his own John Cowan Band.