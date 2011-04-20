The State Of Water

North Carolinians are no strangers to drought but there are many other factors that lead to water insecurity. Water pollution, contamination, rainfall levels and population growth all dictate the amount of water that is available to a community. Charles Fishman, author of the new book, “The Big Thirst: The Secret Life and Turbulent Future of Water” (Free Press/2011), says we should be prepared for the day when water will no longer be inclusively cheap, clean and plentiful.

Fishman joins host Frank Stasio to discuss what he believes to be the beginning of a worldwide water revolution. Also joining the conversation is Katie Hicks, Water Justice Organizer for Clean Water for North Carolina, a non-profit based in Durham and Asheville. Listener Call-in.