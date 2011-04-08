KidzNotes provides under-served children free classical, orchestral music training to combat poverty and build character. It operates in Durham and is based on the El Sistema model from Venezuela, which has been transforming the lives of Venezuelan school children through classical music since 1974.

Katie Wyatt, the Executive Director of KidzNotes joins host Frank Stasio to discuss El Sistema and the KidzNotes program. She brings with her fellow musician and teacher Maria Fernanda Valencia and Ben Fuller plus Durham school children Marcus Gee, Caelia de Conto, Donald Moore, and Giselle Mejia Santos to play live on our program. “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” never sounded so good.