They’ve known each other since elementary school, and have been playing in bands together for almost as long. But after their high school days, the three members of Hammer No More The Fingers scattered to locations across the globe. Since returning to Durham and reforming in 2007, they have impressed crowds around North Carolina and abroad with their freewheeling, energetic live shows. Blending 90’s alternative rock with a sometimes punk aesthetic, they write songs with raucous guitars and ear-worming hooks. Hammer No More The Fingers join host Frank Stasio to discuss their history, songwriting process, and their new album entitled “Black Shark.”