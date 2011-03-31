“Mama’s Gun” is the critically-acclaimed sophomore CD from neo-soul artist Erykah Badu. The project was released 10 years ago and featured background vocals from a teenage singer who called herself YahZarah. That teenager is all grown up now and after touring with Badu and recording two studio projects of her own, YahZarah has reinvented herself for her third CD, “The Ballad of Purple St. James.” YahZarah joins host Frank Stasio for a live, in-studio performance and to talk about working with the Grammy-nominated group The Foreign Exchange and how she defeated the music business in the battle for creative authority of her own music. YahZarah will perform a benefit concert for Durham Nativity School on Saturday, April 2, 2011 at 8 p.m.

This program originally aired on July 30, 2010. For a link to the audio, click here.