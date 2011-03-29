What happens when a memory expert finds out that his marriage didn't go quite as he remembers? Chapel Hill author Rosecrans Baldwin answers that question in his debut novel, "You Lost Me There" (Riverhead Books/2010). He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the book, marriage, memory and his time faking fluent French in France.

This program originally aired on August 10, 2010. For a link to the audio, click here.