The Art Of Sexuality

Artist Carolee Schneemann became an icon of feminist art in the 1960s and 1970s for works that tackled sexuality, the human body and gender. She is perhaps best known for provocative pieces like 1964's "Fuses," which featured her having sex with her boyfriend at the time and included her cat as a silent observer.

The film was stained, burned and edited to form a unique presentation of two people making love. Schneemann joins host Frank Stasio ahead of her appearance at the Nasher Museum at Duke University tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where she'll read from the new book "Correspondence Course: An Epistolary History of Carolee Schneemann and Her Circle” (Duke University Press/2010).