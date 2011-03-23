Molly O'Neill is a celebrated chef, cookbook author and restaurant reviewer. She spent years writing about food and the culture of food for the New York Times. Her new book, "One Big Table" (Simon and Schuster 2010) investigates the allegations that Americans no longer cook. She traveled all over the country and can happily report that Americans do, in fact cook, but even more importantly, Americans still love to eat.

O’Neill also discovered that they are more and more local in their cooking and their eating. She is in town to address the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Student Food Symposium. O’Neill gives a free, public lecture this Thursday night, but first she joins host Frank Stasio to talk about how regional cooking is part of regional identity in America.