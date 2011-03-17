NC Literary Lights: The Legacy Of Paul Green

You may recognize the name Paul Green as that of the playwright who penned the long-running outdoor drama "The Lost Colony" or gave his name to the theater that houses the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Playmakers Repertory Company. Green's legacy is actually much greater. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, wrote screenplays for Hollywood and fought for decades in his home state of North Carolina for progressive causes and social justice.

As part of our North Carolina Literary Lights series, host Frank Stasio explores the legacy of Paul Green with Laurence Avery, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor emeritus of English and author of "A Paul Green Reader" (UNC Press/1998); Marsha Warren, executive director of the Paul Green Foundation; and actors Serena Ebhardt and Steven Roten.