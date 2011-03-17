Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

NC Literary Lights: The Legacy Of Paul Green

image_114.jpg
www.paulgreen.org
/

You may recognize the name Paul Green as that of the playwright who penned the long-running outdoor drama "The Lost Colony" or gave his name to the theater that houses the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill's Playmakers Repertory Company. Green's legacy is actually much greater. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, wrote screenplays for Hollywood and fought for decades in his home state of North Carolina for progressive causes and social justice.

As part of our North Carolina Literary Lights series, host Frank Stasio explores the legacy of Paul Green with Laurence Avery, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor emeritus of English and author of "A Paul Green Reader" (UNC Press/1998); Marsha Warren, executive director of the Paul Green Foundation; and actors Serena Ebhardt and Steven Roten.

Stay Connected
Amber Nimocks
Amber Nimocks came to The State of Things in January 2009. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a survivor of 15 years in the newspaper business. As a reporter and editor, her posts have included such exotic locales as her hometown of Fayetteville, Robeson County, Wilmington, Raleigh and Fort Worth, Texas.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
