Changing The Rules On Public Education

North Carolina lawmakers are considering two bills that could radically alter the state’s public schools. Senate Bill 8 would remove the state’s 100-school limit on charter schools. House Bill 41 would offer tax credits to parents who send their children to private schools. Host Frank Stasio talks about what is at stake for the state's public schools with WUNC Education Reporter Dave DeWitt; Darrell Allison, president of Parents for Education Freedom in North Carolina; Helen Ladd, Edgar T. Thompson Distinguished Professor of Public Policy and Professor of Economics at Duke University's Sanford School of Public Policy; and N.C. Rep. Paul Stam (R), one of the sponsors of House Bill 41.