Efland, North Carolina artist Dave Alsobrooks wanted to bring some life to empty historic buildings in Durham, North Carolina. So, he painted pictures of ordinary people doing everyday tasks, and he posted them in the windows of vacant Durham properties. It's part of “New Neighbors,” a project he developed to help revitalize North-East Central Durham. Host Frank Stasio will talk about the project with Alsobrooks and Cathleen Turner, director of the Piedmont regional office of Preservation North Carolina.